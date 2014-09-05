© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Mecalc selects MEK PowerSpector FDAz AOI system

Mecalc has selected Mek's (Marantz Business Electronics) PowerSpector FDAz to enhance the company’s inspection capabilities.

The Centurion, South Africa-based firm, is an Engineering Design House which designs, develops and manufactures acquisition and control systems to optimize noise, vibration and structural integrity in prototype or quality control testing.



PowerSpector FDAz inspects SMT and THT component bodies for presence/absence, type, polarity, offset, text, colours etc. and components solder fillets for excessive, insufficient, no solder, shorts or lifted leads. With its high resolution top camera with telecentric lens and new multiplexed 8x CameraLink side camera technology with shift tilt lenses in 45/45 orientation.



Angelique Smit, head of Production Quality, explains the purchasing decision. “We have evaluated multiple AOI equipment suppliers; the Mek PowerSpector FDAz came out on top in its ability to meet our specific technology and support requirements. Overall system speed, ease of programming and great solder joint, component body, text and colour inspection were influencing factors. The adjustable Z-axis for the inspection of tall components and the angular cameras for double-checking known problem areas were also considerations.”



She continued, “Quality is always our main priority and reliable inspection is hence vital. Mek AOI and the Mek Catch software provides us with the necessary process monitoring and quality control required. We had an iSpector before purchasing the PowerSpector FDAz. Our familiarity with the programming contributed to our decision to purchase the FDAz.”



“The FDAz replaced the iSpector and was up and running within a week. Our programming time improved significantly, primarily thanks to the advanced training from the Mek team who helped us to optimize programming time and the way we work. And if there is anything we are unsure about we turn to the Mek Technical Forum and iMentor which have proven to be invaluable.”