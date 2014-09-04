© Samsung

Samsung goes virtual with Gear VR

Samsung and Oculus has collaborated to create a “new dimension of mobile life” with the mobile VR headset optimized for Galaxy Note 4

​Samsung has introduced its next contribution to the next generation in wearable technology, the Samsung Gear VR Innovator Edition. Powered by Oculus technology, the Samsung Gear VR aims to delivers a new way to experience and consume mobile content.

​​

​“The Samsung Gear VR goes far beyond expectations of how mobile technology can be used to consume content, and is a powerful representation of the progressive innovation of the Gear series,” said JK Shin, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics. “We are pleased to have partnered with Oculus VR to bring this incredibly immersive mobile content experience to consumers.”

​

​"We are thrilled to reveal the Gear VR Innovator Edition, a state-of-the-art mobile VR experience powered by Oculus," said John Carmack, CTO of Oculus. "The deep technical partnership with Samsung has enabled us to create a virtual reality headset with world class resolution and performance, all on a completely mobile platform."

​

​The 5.7 inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display of the Galaxy Note 4 snaps into the VR device in front of 3D dual lenses .