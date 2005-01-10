Silica awarded by STMicro

Silica recently was honored with the award for highest growth rate within STMicroelectronics' distribution network in Europe.

During the award ceremony Umberto Bisazza, STMicroelectronics VP, Director of Sales & Marketing Distribution in Europe, handed the award over to Vincent Cellard (VP Assets). Bisazza said that this award underline the critical role Silica plays for ST in the European marketplace. He pointed out the outstanding results and progress Silica achieved during the last year.



The award reception took place in Catania/Italy where a numerous Silica employees have been invited for a group incentive from STMicroelectronics. Initially organized from ST to celebrate the successful partnership and reward the best sales performers, ST gave Silica a surprise with the awards (and a huge ST/Silica branded cake!)