© demarco dreamstime.com

UltraCap partners with BT2000

UltraCap Technologies Corp. has appointed BT2000 as their UK & Ireland representative.

This is their first venture in to Europe and Hung-Yen Liu, General Manager, said, “We needed a company who knows the Technology and the market. BT2000 also work with Vinatech for larger Super and Ultra Capacitors to 3000F and have a good understanding of the market, we are increasing production by 300% “.



Mike Collen, Marketing Manager at BT2000 said “ that this product is a gem, the range covers from 0.5mF to 180mF and offers extensive voltage ranges from 1~36v. UTC product is very low profile, from 1mm thick and the smallest product measures only 10mm square. UTC has developed a wider temperature range and long life technology than similar technologies in the Market to date. Notably they can guarantee over 10 million cycles, following in depth tests with GPRS back up. The Technology is unique and has been continually enhanced since 2001 when they established their own research lab in Hsinchu, Taiwan.”



The UTC Technology enables very competitive pricing and ideally suited to replacing older Capacitor technologies , the product is RoHS compliant and the factory is ISO9000 approved. Typical applications include back up and peak power management for Solid state drive , Energy harvesting, RFiD , GPRS back up, and a whole host of Battery based products.