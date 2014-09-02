© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Optiprint AG goes with ASIG

After an extensive testing phase, Optiprint AG has approved the ASIG process of PK Plating Technology AB for their PCBs.

This surface treatment is particularly suited for gold wire bonding, like ENEPIG and electroless thickgold which Optiprint applies successfully for years. Its greatest advantages are much lower losses at higher frequencies (> 10 GHz) and bendability. Such applications are found mainly in telecommunication, safety- and medicinal circuit boards.



The optimum layer thicknesses for bonding are Ag 0.12 – 0.25 um, Au 0.02 – 0.05 um. Optiprint uses this finish for their own boards and offers this service for external PCBs.