Flexenclosure strengthens with new CFO

Swedish Flexenclosure, a designer and manufacturer of prefabricated data centre buildings and intelligent power management systems for the ICT industry, has appointed Göran Bergström as the company’s new CFO.

As new CFO, Göran Bergström will have overall responsibility for Flexenclosure’s financial activities. Mr. Bergström previously spent 11 years as CFO for European telecom operator Tele2 Sweden and was also CFO for 4T (WyWallet). Earlier positions include credit manager and operations manager for IT and industrial companies.



”We are delighted to have Göran joining our management team,” said David King, CEO, Flexenclosure. “He brings a wealth of experience from the IT and telecom sectors and in managing global expansion stage companies – an invaluable skillset given the rapid growth of the company.”