© creasencesro dreamstime.com

Samsung to set up manufacturing facility in Indonesia

Samsung Electronics plans to set up a new factory for the production of mobile phones in Indonesia.

Little is known about the size of the investment, as Samsung has declined to comment on any money related questions, writes media group Reuters.



However, the South Korean company seems to have been discussing its plans to produce mobile phones for the local market with the Indonesian government.



Samsung will – if the plan becomes a reality – gradually build up its capacity at the West Java facility from initially 100'000 to about 900'000 units per month, the report concludes.