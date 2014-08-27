© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Hanza's first half year report

Net sales amounted to SEK 257.0 million, an increase from the first quarter (250.5), and a decrease from the previous year (287.8), which is explained by a larger shipment during Q2/2013

Operating profit from the operational business areas amounted to SEK 0.3 million (4.8). Operating income amounted to SEK -6.1 million (3.3). This figure includes costs for business development of SEK 6.4 million (1.5), which is mainly related to the IPO.



Profit after tax amounted to SEK -6.8 million (-4.9). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -4.4 million (7.1)



------



1 SEK = 0.10921 EUR, Oanda.com 2014-08-27.