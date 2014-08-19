© kornwa dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for an FPS5500 mask writer

Mycronic AB has received order for an FPS5500 mask writer from a new customer in China. Delivery is scheduled during the second half of 2015.

The FPS mask writer can best be described as a multi-purpose machine as it can be used in various applications. The customer will use this Mycronic mask writer for manufacturing of photomasks using 3D patterning among other things.



“This order, the third order for our FPS this year, confirms the fact that the machine is well positioned for different applications within segments where our customer operates”, says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. “We are pleased to be able to offer a new customer photomask manufacturing for their needs”.