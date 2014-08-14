© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Cupio Yestech Europe signs with HB Automation

Cupio Yestech Europe has entered into a new partnership with HB Automation, allowing CYE to sell and support HB’s wave soldering and flow soldering ovens, screen printers and PCB handling equipment throughout the UK.

HB Automation is a Chinese designer and developer of soldering equipment for short to medium run PCB and SMT assembly markets.



“We’re continuing to refine our broad process improvement solutions for our electronics manufacturing customers,” commented Andy Bonner, Managing Director of Cupio Yestech Europe, “All our equipment and advice is directed to optimise their production throughput and quality. Our AOI inspection systems ensure that faulty PCBs are captured and removed for rework with minimal disruption to throughput, while our test equipment allows even non-specialists to rapidly diagnose the causes of PCB failures.



“Now, our ability to manage faults is being complemented by equipment that minimises their occurrence in the first place. The HB soldering ovens maximise the quality of soldering and use sophisticated board handling to prevent board damage. Maintenance and production energy costs are also minimised. Their PCB handling systems combine improved automation and board handling with comprehensive alarms and communications to other line equipment. Overall, we’re really looking forward to applying our extended capabilities to ever more comprehensive customer solutions.”