SMT & Inspection | March 31, 2006
Integrated Viscom-Power on the Desktop
At the SMT 2006 Viscom will introduce the new compact Desktop System S2088 for the automated optical inspection of paste print and pre/post reflow to the public for the first time.
The S2088 completes the Viscom portfolio in those inspection ranges, for which the well-known Viscom quality has not been available up to now. Whether serial production during shift work, prototype programming, prototype laboratory development or as testing support for new assemblies - the new system is suited for all these applications.
The S2088 covers all inspection stages - paste print, pre and post reflow - in accordanc with Viscom's high quality standards. The inspection system features a new high resolution color camera. The illumination is largely compatible with existing Viscom systems, the software and programming environment is even identical. That is why operators can continue to benefit from all Viscom advantages in programming and operating. Furthermore, programs can quickly be imported to in-line systems like the S3088 or S6056. The loading is carried out ergonomically via a PCB drawer with single-button operation. PCBs with dimensions up to 17,7" x 15,7" can be handled.
The fully integrated system concept constitutes a particular feature: system processor, axis control and all other important components are integrated into the compact design. This is space-saving and makes external cabling unnecessary. The precise linear drives of the S2088 with high resolution measuring systems are unique in this class. With it, the S2088 is able to measure populated PCBs with high precision. Furthermore, machine capability tests can be carried out, which is unique for a desktop system up to now.
With the S2088 Viscom has managed to offer a system that combines the performance of Viscom high-end systems with all the benefits of a compact, manually operated desktop system.
