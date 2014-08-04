© lcro77 dreamstime.com

MakerBot launches MakerBot Europe

MakerBot is expanding its international operations with the launch of MakerBot Europe.

As part of this expansion effort, MakerBot is acquiring certain assets of its Germany-based partner, HAFNER’S BÜRO, which has been a MakerBot reseller in Germany for several years.



Effective immediately, MakerBot Europe will continue to manage the large network of MakerBot resellers throughout Central and Eastern Europe. MakerBot’s current resellers will transition into working with MakerBot Europe, and the new organisation will be led by Alexander Hafner, who will be general manager of the new division. Hafner has been owner and president of HAFNER’S BÜRO since its founding in 1988.



“We are so excited to officially launch MakerBot Europe and expand MakerBot’s global reach with the creation of MakerBot Europe,” noted Jenny Lawton, president of MakerBot. “Alexander Hafner and HAFNER’S BÜRO are longtime MakerBot partners and have extensive knowledge of our products, 3D printing and design solutions, and the European market. We are thrilled that they will play a larger role in the MakerBot family and will represent the company with our European distributors and resellers.”



Hafner’s Büro has managed and sold MakerBot products for several years and has extensive relationships with key MakerBot customers, resellers and events throughout Europe. Frank Alfano, chief revenue officer at MakerBot, noted, “The creation of a MakerBot Europe office demonstrates MakerBot’s commitment to the European market and helps align our overall business growth strategy in the region. Germany has also long been the European hub for 3D printing as overall interest in 3D printing has grown throughout Europe. We have confidence that the area will continue to grow in dominance in the 3D printing arena.”