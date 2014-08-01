© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Eutex Connect – new assembler solution

Eutex International is expanding its services with the introduction of Eutex Connect, in connection with Abtech / A.B. Controls, manufacturer of full line enclosures.

The agreement has been formulated for the North American and Gulf of Mexico markets.



“We are proud to expand our turn-key offerings to include this new service to cut lead times by up to 80%, which has been customer driven,” says Eutex Vice-President, Nick Mair. “This new service expands our offerings from our headquarter facility in Houston, which includes full line electrical products, the Hazardous Area Training Institute, Inspection Center and Certification Services. For more than 16 years we have been committed to meeting and exceeding client demand and Eutex Connect continues to address what our clients expect from us.”



“Eutex has a strong market presence and successful track record, and with this 'Connect' relationship, we are structurally expanding our manufacturing presence in the USA. This 'connection' gives us a chance to broaden our reputable distribution network while continuing to focus on manufacturing,” says Ian Wilson of A.B. Controls.