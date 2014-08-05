© kornwa dreamstime.com Analysis | August 05, 2014
PV wafer and module price quotes continue to drop
PV manufacturers are still conservative about market demand even though the result of the US-China anti-dumping preliminary verdict will be announced soon.
These circumstances have led to weak demand in July and slow stock clearance have led to high inventory levels within the overall supply chain. Recent market prices have also substantially declined and certain quotations even decreased below manufacturers’ breakeven point, which in turn led to lowest OEM prices in recent times, according to EnergyTrend, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based market intelligence firm TrendForce.
“Among all PV products, polysilicon is the one that has relatively stable pricing. However, since more people have requested to re-negotiate polysilicon prices and contract material clearance went slow in June, manufacturers have started to purchase less polysilicon or even stopped purchasing it. On the other hand, wafer and module price quotes continued to drop, with multi-si wafer prices dropping below US$0.90/piece to US$0.88/piece,” said Arthur Hsu, research manager of EnergyTrend.
Price quotes for high-efficiency multi-si cell technology was around US$0.35/watt, with the lowest being US$0.32/watt, and that for normal-grade was about US$0.33/watt, with the lowest being US$0.3/watt. Most mono-si cell prices remained at above US$0.40/watt, which had less impact. Meanwhile, the lowest quotation for high-efficiency multi-si modules came to US$0.55/watt and that for normal-grade dropped to US$0.52/watt. Mono-si module prices remained at above US$0.60/watt.
“OEM prices declined as product prices dropped. Current cell OEM prices reached US$0.12-0.13/watt and that for wafers dropped below US$0.53/piece, which showed that sellers continued to give in on prices to increase shipments and utilization rates,” added Hsu.
Price Quotes
Pressured by decreased demand and excess inventory, market prices continued to decrease. Multi-si wafer prices declined 2.26% to US$0.952/piece. Mono-si wafer prices came to US$1.182/piece, down 0.76%. Cell prices dropped 2.23% to US$0.351/watt due to weak demand and excess inventory. Module prices declined 0.86% to US$0.577/watt because Chinese demand did not meet market expectations, and thus second-tier Chinese manufacturers kept lowering the price quotes.
“Among all PV products, polysilicon is the one that has relatively stable pricing. However, since more people have requested to re-negotiate polysilicon prices and contract material clearance went slow in June, manufacturers have started to purchase less polysilicon or even stopped purchasing it. On the other hand, wafer and module price quotes continued to drop, with multi-si wafer prices dropping below US$0.90/piece to US$0.88/piece,” said Arthur Hsu, research manager of EnergyTrend.
Price quotes for high-efficiency multi-si cell technology was around US$0.35/watt, with the lowest being US$0.32/watt, and that for normal-grade was about US$0.33/watt, with the lowest being US$0.3/watt. Most mono-si cell prices remained at above US$0.40/watt, which had less impact. Meanwhile, the lowest quotation for high-efficiency multi-si modules came to US$0.55/watt and that for normal-grade dropped to US$0.52/watt. Mono-si module prices remained at above US$0.60/watt.
“OEM prices declined as product prices dropped. Current cell OEM prices reached US$0.12-0.13/watt and that for wafers dropped below US$0.53/piece, which showed that sellers continued to give in on prices to increase shipments and utilization rates,” added Hsu.
Price Quotes
Pressured by decreased demand and excess inventory, market prices continued to decrease. Multi-si wafer prices declined 2.26% to US$0.952/piece. Mono-si wafer prices came to US$1.182/piece, down 0.76%. Cell prices dropped 2.23% to US$0.351/watt due to weak demand and excess inventory. Module prices declined 0.86% to US$0.577/watt because Chinese demand did not meet market expectations, and thus second-tier Chinese manufacturers kept lowering the price quotes.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments