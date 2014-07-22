© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

GE invests in West Burlington manufacturing site

GE’s Industrial Solutions business is investing an additional USD 1.3 million in its West Burlington, Iowa, plant as a manufacturing center of excellence and is creating about 50 new jobs.

“GE is investing in the Industrial Solutions business at the highest levels in its history,” said Bob Gilligan, CEO of GE’s Industrial Solutions business. “We’re infusing money into our operations to improve our customers’ experience in every way. Streamlining our manufacturing processes and investing in new equipment and engineering enables us to bring customers new products faster and with better quality. We’re also investing in a global information technology infrastructure to improve communication and coordination between the sales team, the supply chain and customers.”



GE’s investments focus on redefining the Industrial Solutions product portfolio and accelerating its ability to deliver solutions faster than before through rapid prototyping with 3-D printing and early customer feedback and validation.



“This is an exciting day for us,” said Chad Ebeling, GE’s plant manager in West Burlington. “The investments and job creation are true testaments to our employees’ hard work and dedication. We have a committed and passionate team that takes pride in their jobs and in manufacturing high-quality electrical distribution products. We’re thrilled to bring these new product lines and new jobs to West Burlington.”