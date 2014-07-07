© jultud dreamstime.com

Celestica opens Microelectronics Laboratory

EMS-provider Celestica opened its new microelectronics laboratory at its headquarters in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. The location of the laboratory is a strategic choice with Toronto being the largest ICT (Information, Communication and Technology) hub in Canada.

“Microelectronics is in demand for high-reliability markets such as healthcare, aerospace, defense, communications and renewable energy. As optics and photonics technologies permeate these high-reliability sectors, it is becoming increasingly more important to miniaturize and cost reduce,” said Shawn Blakney, Senior Director, Technology and Innovation, Celestica. “Smaller electronics provide the flexibility for lighter, portable and potentially more affordable devices, a trend that is already proven in the consumer market.”



“The new microelectronics laboratory complements our existing capabilities in Toronto including our materials laboratory and surface mount technology manufacturing,” added Blakney. “As we look to the future, microelectronics will play an increasing role in technology, and with this new capability, we can help our customers to keep up with the pace of change and stay competitive in their markets.”