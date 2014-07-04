© peter gudella dreamstime.com

Major investment provides via plugging service at Merlin

Flintshire-based Merlin Circuit Technology have completed the installation and testing of the latest via plugging machine supplied by ITC - the THP35.

This now gives Merlin the in house capability for 100% filling of both through and blind vias to IPC-4761 Type VII.



Chairman Neil Martin stated: “This is another demonstration of our commitment to invest in the latest and best technology available to ensure that Merlin Circuit Technology Limited maintains its position as one of Europe’s leading PCB manufacturers.”