© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Printer production turn upwards

The worldwide production print market enjoyed double-digit year-over-year growth in both units and shipment value during the first quarter of 2014 (1Q14).

Units grew 32.1% to approximately 9,300 units (printers and MFPs) and shipment value increased 14.4% to more than $1.1 billion during the quarter, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Production Printer Tracker.



On a geographic basis, all of IDC's regional markets experienced positive year-over-year unit growth in 1Q14. Key contributors to the production print market's overall growth were Western Europe, where shipments grew 43.6% year over year, Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (29.7%), and the United States (18%). Similarly, all of the production print market segments recorded year-over-year gains in 1Q14, including the Mid-Production segment, where shipments were up 37.6% year over year. The Production segment grew 10.9% in the quarter and the Label & Packaging segment gained 28.4% year over year.



"The worldwide production market is on an upswing, as devices targeted at different segments of the market are finding good traction. The Mid-Production space is performing well in both color and monochrome, while Production devices, both toner and inkjet, are selling well as they continue along the offset transfer path and create brand new applications within digital. 2014 is shaping up to be an exciting year, falling in the mid-drupa cycle, and we expect to see lots of new technology introductions come to market that will drive investment," said Amy Machado, Senior Research Analyst, Hardcopy Peripheral Solutions.