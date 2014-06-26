© Enics

Enics with further investments in Switzerland

Enics is investing further in the production facility in Switzerland, the goal being ”optimal production conditions, flexibility and quality”.

In the first quarter of this year, Enics Switzerland put into service a number of new production systems. Since this spring, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) production has a new component programmer, including new adapter. In addition, a new 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) machine has been integrated into the SMT assembly line.



Recently, an AOI machine, short for Automated Optical Inspection, has also been fully integrated into the SMT assembly line. Also in the Through Hole Technology (THT) manufacturing sector there have been investments in recent months. With the introduction of two new soldering systems, a Tunnel Wave Soldering system and a 4-pot selective soldering system with lead-free and leaded production capabilities, the layout was simultaneously converted to «lean».



With a new robot system for conformal coating, which is currently being tested, and a new Mixed-Signal Test system (MST), currently under development by the company's own testing specialists, Turgi continues to invest and improve its assets.