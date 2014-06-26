© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Landis+Gyr realigns regional executive roles

Landis+Gyr will reassign two of its regional executive responsibilities. These assignments are the latest step to adapt the company's organization to meeting the complex requirements of the firm's global customer base.

"Building on our earlier efforts to evolve Landis+Gyr's structure, we are reassigning two seasoned executives to leverage their respective experience. As with our earlier moves, I believe they are necessary as we continue to make further operational and strategic improvements as the industry's leader," said Andreas Umbach, Landis+Gyr's President and CEO.



Oliver Iltisberger will be promoted to become Landis+Gyr's Executive Vice President for the EMEA region. Oliver brings a wealth of valuable experience and insight to this position, having been the EVP for the Asia Pacific organization for the last 4 years, and prior to that serving the company in various senior management positions.



Filling the position of Executive Vice President for the Asia Pacific region will be Ellie Doyle. Ellie is currently Senior Vice President for Strategy and Growth in the Americas region, after serving in a number of other key executive roles during her 15 years with the company.



"We are pleased to be recognizing the performance of both Oliver and Ellie with these new assignments," said Richard Mora, Landis+Gyr's Chief Operating Officer. "The EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions offer real revenue growth opportunities for Landis+Gyr in the years to come, and with their experiences Oliver and Ellie are particularly well suited to take advantage of these dynamic markets."