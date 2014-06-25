© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Ayrshire Electronics expands operations in Corinth

Ayrshire Electronics, a full-service electronics manufacturing company, is expanding operations at its facility in Corinth, Mississippi, to accommodate an increase in production.

The project represents a USD 100'000 corporate investment and will create 25 new jobs.



In 2008, Ayrshire acquired the former ACT Electronics’ Corinth plant after ACT announced its plans to close the facility. Ayrshire retained all of ACT’s full-time employees, and this marks the company’s third expansion in Corinth in the last six years.



“When our existing businesses like Ayrshire Electronics continue to invest in their operations and create jobs for Mississippi’s workers, it speaks volumes about our strong, supportive business climate and our dedicated workforce,” Gov. Phil Bryant said. “We value our relationship with Ayrshire, and I thank their team for once again helping us show the world that great things are taking place in Mississippi.”



“The latest expansion plans for our Corinth facility not only demonstrate Ayrshire’s commitment to continue investing in our high-performance team of Ayrshire associates in Corinth, but also the economic development power of the public-private partnerships so strongly supported by the local leaders of Corinth, Alcorn County, and the state leaders of Mississippi,” said Ayrshire Electronics’ COO and CFO Brian Porter. “This type of cooperation and support leads us to consider the Corinth facility the central nervous system of Ayrshire’s long-term growth and reinvestment plans.”



The Mississippi Development Authority provided assistance in support of the project for infrastructure improvements. Alcorn County provided assistance for the project, as well.