BAE Systems wins naval gun contract in Mexico

BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to produce and deliver four 57 Mk3 Naval Guns to the Mexican Navy.

“This contract award further strengthens our strong position in the naval guns market,” said Lena Gillström, managing director of Weapon Systems, Sweden, at BAE Systems. “This competitive win shows that BAE Systems’ world-leading 57mm naval gun and ammunition systems continue to be selected as the best solution for both new and existing customers around the world.”



Series production begins immediately, with gun deliveries beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2017. Final assembly will take place at BAE Systems’ facility in Karlskoga, Sweden.