AVM-TEC increase flexibility with Essemtec
Essemtec’s high-speed Paraquda SMD pick-and-place system and Fino semi-automatic screen printer have recently been installed at the high-end consumer audio company, AVM-TEC, based in Denmark.
The company is a small business specialising in top of the range OEM modules, DIY module based plug & play systems and Pre & Power-amp One amplifiers under the brand name Alluxity.
Alexander Vitus Mogensen, founded AVM-TEC after taking over all the SMD production for the family’s high-end audio products business, Vitus Audio. To keep up with imminent demand from Vitus Audio and other customers, Alexander needed to update its pick and place system and screen-printing solution to fully optimize the flexibility of AVM-TEC’s SMD production line.
Commenting on the company’s selection process, Alexander Vitus Mogensen said, “We knew that if we went into in-line systems, it would take away a large amount of the feeder space on the machine, so a batch solution was, in our case, the best solution.”
“After extensive research, we found that a fully automatic screen-printing solution was no more effective than a small half-automatic screen printer and with the upgrade of a pick and place system in mind, we couldn’t justify the expense for an automatic system than for a small half-manual screen printer that kept the quality at a high level. Our focus was now on finding the absolute best in this category and this was the Essemtec FINO with no doubts at all. It not only competes with the quality of bigger models, but the design and the build quality of this small machine is in a league of its own,” Alexander Vitus Mogensen added.
Tom Van Tongelen, Managing Director of Essemtec Benelux, said, “We are delighted to have provided AVM-TEC with a precise solution to their screen printing and pick and place requirements. It also proves that small companies can also make the step to invest in cutting edge SMT production to build low volume at high quality. The investment pays off with the company having full responsibility, flexibility, cost control and design control over their product with full support from Essemtec and locally, in AVM-TEC’s case, from HIN in Denmark.”
