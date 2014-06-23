© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Selektro acquires HLH Electronics

Danish Selektro A/S has acquired the insolvent EMS-provider HLH Electronics.

Selektro now controls all of HLH Electronics’ activities. Customer management and production are being transferred to the Selektro facilities in Moeldrup near Viborg.



“It is definitely not an immediate part of our strategy that Selektro should enter into any form of acquisition or similar, but this opportunity happened somewhat by chance. We spoke with some of the customers and subsequently evaluated that it was relatively well-suited for Selektro to acquire HLH Electronics’ production. Customers would thereby be ensured of a stable, healthy and flexible supplier. HLH Electronics’ customers have been hard tested, but now Selektro aims to correct this,” says Karl-Peter Andersen, CEO at Selektro.



Selektro has entered into an agreement with the insolvency managers to acquire all market-related activities from HLH Electronics.



“We look forward to start working on issues relating to customers and current production and thereby ensure product deliveries. Selektro is already in progress to move stocks, documentation and necessary equipment to the factory in Moeldrup,” says Margret Joensen, Production Manager at Selektro.



Selektro now controls all of HLH Electronics’ activities. Customer management and production are being transferred to the Selektro facilities in Moeldrup near Viborg.