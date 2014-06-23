© Hanza

Hanza now on NASDAQ

Swedish EMS-provider, Hanza, is now officially on the stock market, something that hopefully will help the company take the next step in the future.

Erik Stenfors, CEO of Hanza Holding, commented: “We are overwhelmed by the interest we have seen for our business model, and by the large amount of new shareholders. We welcome all owners on Hanza’s next exiting journey, starting today on First North.”



“We welcome Hanza Holding to NASDAQ OMX First North and to our Industrials sector,” said Adam Kostyal, Senior Vice President at NASDAQ OMX. “Hanza Holding is one of many innovative growth companies that have opted for a listing at First North. We congratulate Hanza Holding on the successful completion of its initial public offering, and we look forward to supporting them in their continued journey as a publicly traded company.”