© vladek-dreamstime.com

OSI receives contract for checkpoint inspection systems

OSI Systems' Rapiscan Systems, has received a contract from an airport in the Middle East to provide multiple units of the Rapiscan 620DV (Dual View) Advanced Technology (AT) checkpoint X-ray baggage inspection system.

OSI Systems CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are excited to provide this airport customer with one of our advanced security inspection solutions. The Rapiscan 620DV state-of-the-art aviation checkpoint solution has the ability to detect solid and liquid explosives while delivering high product reliability and operational performance.”