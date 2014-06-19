© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 19, 2014
Mantis Vision raises USD 12.5 million strategic investment
Mantis Vision has secured a USD 12.5 million strategic investment round from Qualcomm, through its venture investment group, Flextronics’ Lab IX, Sunny Optical Technology and Samsung.
Mantis Vision believes this strategic investment will accelerate its plans for shifting the 3D paradigm via its core MV4D technology platform.
"3D is as big a paradigm shift for mobile as was the introduction of the camera-phone, the type of change that only comes around once every decade. We now have the opportunity to deliver professional-grade 3D-enabled mobile devices and capabilities to the world," said Amihai Loven, CEO, Mantis Vision. "Our mission is to bring 3D to the masses, allowing users to create their own 3D content with ease. This strategic investment offers us the flexibility to expand quickly and strategically, as well as fuel adoption and engagement directly with consumer audiences worldwide."
"Qualcomm's investment in Mantis Vision will enable both companies to accelerate the development and adoption of new 3D technologies for mobile devices and services as well as the applications running on top of them," said Mony Hassid, senior director, Qualcomm Ventures. "Insight from Qualcomm should help MV4D give mobile device manufacturers, app developers and creative professionals the tools they need to deploy next generation 3D technology and applications for the public at large."
"We believe that mobile 3D capture will become an increasingly important, if not primary, means of communication. The Mantis Vision team has proven its ability to create 3D technology and products that deliver," said Lior Susan, vice president and head of Lab IX. "We are excited about the traction and virality that the MV4D platform can generate in a very short time, and we want to provide the funding and support for this team to extend its leadership in this new and emerging sector."
"Our vision has always been about sharing our experience and understanding of how 3D can dramatically change what we know and accept today," noted Loven. "We are thrilled to have investors like Flextronics, Qualcomm, Samsung and Sunny Optical Technology to accelerate this process."
