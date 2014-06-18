© evertiq

Creation Technologies receives yet another FDA registration

Creation Technologies' Santa Clara, California manufacturing facility has received registration from the US Food and Drug Administration as of March 2014.

This marks the seventh Creation Technologies facility to be FDA-registered for contract manufacturing, to accompany its twelve business units (two of which are in California) with ISO 13485 certiﬁcation.



The California site becomes the third Creation manufacturing unit in the last year to receive FDA registration, joining six others in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ontario and British Columbia as Creation Technologies business units building FDA-approved Medical Devices and Food Dispensing Equipment.



“Medical devices are at the core of our business growth in the region and indeed across the company,” said Jeﬀ Kuypers, Regional Leader. “Programs designed to encourage the growth of medical technology are becoming more prevalent, and some of the best medical device OEMs in the world are located in North America, and in California in particular. We are making a long-term investment in the infrastructure and systems that we know will help our customers get their medical devices commercialized and to market at top speed with the utmost attention to quality and reliability.”