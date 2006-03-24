Provertha to invest in Hungary

Hungarian connector and cable solution specialist Provertha Electronic Components Rt, a subsidiary of German based Provertha GmbH will invest approximately €9 million in Hungary, according to local news media Napi Gazdaság.

Provertha Electronic Components Rt currently has three units in Hungary. The location for the new investment has not yet been decided. The extension of production capacity is necessary because of new orders from car manufacturers.



Also, 15% of the existing capacity in Hungary may be moved to another country. Provertha Electronic Components Rt was set up in 1993. 700 employees are currently working for Provertha Electronic Components Rt.