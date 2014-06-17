© evertiq

MakerBot finds partners in Central America

MakerBot has entered into a reselling agreement with Anantek Enterprises in Panama.

This relationship with Anantek is MakerBot’s first partnership in Central America. Anantek also operates Makerz, a 3D printing store located in Panama City.



Under the agreement, Anantek and Makerz will offer several MakerBot products, including the MakerBot Replicator Desktop 3D Printer and the MakerBot Replicator Mini Compact 3D Printer, to mention a few.



“MakerBot is excited to continue expanding our 3D printing leadership into Central America by announcing this relationship with Anantek and supporting the launch of the Makerz 3D store,” said Mark Schulze, vice president of Sales for MakerBot. “Anantek is poised to be the Panamanian leader in 3D printing and has a clear vision of how they will expand MakerBot's global footprint.”



“Anantek and Makerz are thrilled to be able to offer residents of Panama and the broader Central American market the award-winning MakerBot 3D printing products,” said Ariel Yahni, CEO of Anantek. “We see 3D printing as leading the Next Industrial Revolution and think that working with MakerBot will help further innovation and making throughout Central America.”