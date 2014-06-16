© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Harman completes acquisition of AMX

Harman, the infotainment and audio group, has successfully completed the acquisition of AMX LLC, from The Duchossois Group, for USD 365 million.

Texas-based AMX, a provider of enterprise control and automation systems as well as audio/video switching and distributing solutions, will be integrated into Harman's professional offerings servicing audio, video and IT professionals. AMX employs more than 600 people across its operations in 19 locations worldwide.



“The addition of AMX to our family of brands is consistent with HARMAN’s strategy to diversify our portfolio, including technologies that further the integration and automation of audio, video, and lighting products into comprehensive system solutions,” said Dinesh C. Paliwal, Chairman, President and CEO of HARMAN. “Today’s acquisition will extend HARMAN’s service of the enterprise where our strength in audio, lighting and control will serve as a platform for integration, innovation and growth.”



“From the addition of Martin lighting and Duran Audio in 2013 to the completion of the AMX acquisition today, HARMAN Professional is aggressively pursuing opportunities to provide customers and partners with systems solutions that advance the integration and application of AV technology in the enterprise,” said Blake Augsburger, President, HARMAN Professional division. “The completion of this acquisition expands HARMAN’s preeminent role on stage and in the studio to the enterprise as a leading supplier of turnkey AV solutions.”