© ermess dreamstime.com

Citec takes on engineering staff in Pune

Citec has entered into a long-term partnership with Cargotec. The company has acquired Cargotec's engineering centre in Pune, India.

The transaction includes the transfer of Cargotec's current engineering business and its 110 employees from Cargotec to Citec. The agreement came into effect as of June 13, 2014.



"Cargotec has sought after an engineering partner in India, and Citec's solid experience and track-record in working globally from India made the decision straightforward. This partnership allows Cargotec better flexibility and efficiency, while simultaneously offering great career opportunities for our 110 engineers in Pune. Our strategic intent is to continue to grow and strengthen the market position of the Hiab, Kalmar and MacGregor businesses in India," says Olli Isotalo, President, Kalmar at Cargotec.



"This is a significant step for our operations in India, and it also provides great business opportunities elsewhere. We are ready to serve Cargotec proactively according to our strategic intent, with smart engineering solutions and a wide competence," says Martin Strand, CEO, Citec.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.