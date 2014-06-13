© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

Canon acquires Milestone

Canon has signed an agreement to acquire Denmark-based Milestone Systems A/S, a provider of open platform video management software, via its subsidiary Canon Europa N.V.

The new combination will create a player in the fast growing network video surveillance market by combining Canon's imaging technology with Milestone's video management software expertise.



“Rokus van Iperen, President & CEO, Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa, explains: "Canon is aiming to take a leadership position in network video surveillance and we are making an important strategic investment today to realise our objective to expand in this market. Together with Milestone, we can accelerate our growth by delivering new advanced products and solutions for new sectors, through new channels, to offer greater customer value. We are very excited about working with such a talented and innovative company and we welcome Milestone into the Canon Group."



Lars Thinggaard, President & CEO, Milestone Systems: "Milestone is extremely excited about the huge potential that being part of a global group will provide. Canon respects how we built our business with our partners and supports our strategy of providing open platform solutions and therefore the need to remain a standalone company within the Canon Group. We feel this step is right for taking both our business and support for suppliers and partners to a new level."