AQ Group acquires Carat Electronics AD

AQ Group AB has signed an agreement with Zlaten Lev Holding AD to buy 94.6 % of the shares Carat Electronics AD in Veliko Tărnovo, Bulgaria.

The purchase price is EUR 1.58 million and the transaction will be made as a cash transaction. The company has no interest-bearing credits. The takeover will take place on July 1, 2014.



Carat Electronics is a manufacturer of electronic cash registers and electronic electricity meters. It also offers subcontracting services of design, production and testing in the areas of injection molding of thermoplastics and PCB assembly. It is certified in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO14001 and OHSAS 18001. The company has a turnover of approximately EUR 1.5 million, employs 80 people and owns real estate with 10'000 square meter of production space.



"The acquisition is made to increase our production capacity and further to gain competence in design and production in Bulgaria of injection molding as well as PCB assemblies. We have expanded successfully in the country since 1996 and this is our next step in investments there. After the acquisition AQ will have close to 1000 employees in Bulgaria." says Claes Mellgren, CEO of AQ Group.