Strong growth for Huawei

The Chinese telecom equipment provider Huawei last year reached a growth in Russia of about 30 percent to reach sales of about $600 million. This year the growth will continue.

Huawei last year reported a global growth of about 40 percent. That is a bit more than Huawei grew in Russia where the company with its 1000 employees reached sales of $600 million. This year Huawei is expecting to grow some 30 percent in sales to reach sales of about $7.3 billion globally. This is stated by the VP of Huawei, Hu Yong in an interview with Bloomberg News.