© mopic-_dreamstime.com

Amazon Fire smartphone to hit the home stretch?

Amazon's Fire smartphone is about to be launched. In any case, if one is to believe Raimund Hahn, CEO of Rhino Inter Group and Chairman of the Global Mobile Forum in the Diplomatic Council.

"The hitherto known details suggest that Amazon will greatly shake up the smartphone market", Raimund Hahn predicts.



The design (a mixture of iPhone and Galaxy), but also the link to media content offered by Amazon should make it a success. The Fire smartphone is - supposedly - equipped with four front cameras which can follow the user's eye movements, thus allowing for a three-dimensional representation on the screen.



"With all the information from the supply chain, the Fire will actually have a 3D display, which should cause a minor sensation”, says the Rhino CEO.



Order volume of electronic components suggest, according to Raimund Hahn, a first roll of about one million devices for the launch.