BenQ names Nolato Supplier of the Year

In tough competition with other leading global suppliers to the mobile phone industry, Nolato was awarded the honor of "2005 Integrator Supplier of the Year" by BenQ-Siemens.

The award, which was presented at BenQ-Siemen's global supplier conference in the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, was given for Nolato's consistently top-level performance in conjunction with the development and manufacture of mobile telephone products, both in terms of technology and human resources.



BenQ emphasizes in particular Nolato's efforts in project management, R & D, quality and logistics.



"We've worked very hard to create a skilled, committed internal organization for the work with BenQ-Siemens," noted Fredrik Färm, business team leader at Nolato Telecom. "So it feels enormously positive to get this proof that we've been successful.



"It's particularly gratifying that we didn't just get the award for our high level of technological capabilities; BenQ-Siemens stresses in particular the strong management support and competent contact people around the world that Nolato provided them all last year."



BenQ-Siemens is one of the world's leading manufacturers of mobile phones, with a global market share of about five percent in the fourth quarter of 2005. Nolato is involved in the development and manufacture of a number of the company's mobile phones.

