© elena-duvernay-dreamstime.com

Google's new acquisition – a spy glass in space

Google has entered into an agreement to buy Skybox Imaging for USD 500 million in cash, subject to adjustments.

“Skybox’s satellites will help keep Google Maps accurate with up-to-date imagery. Over time, we also hope that Skybox’s team and technology will be able to help improve Internet access and disaster relief — areas Google has long been interested in,” the company writes in a press release.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in the US.