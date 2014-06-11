© yury-shirokov-dreamstime.com

Update on Fittec's Vietnam site

As previously reported, Fittec's Vietnam factory was torched and looted by rioters on 13 May 2014 and has since been suspended from operation. The company is now providing an update on the situation.

The Company and the Company’s insurance agent had begun assessing the damage caused by the rioters however no estimation can be made at this stage. The Vietnam Factory will remain suspended from operation until further notice.