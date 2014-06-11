© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

ACI and Essemtec strengthens partnership

Essemtec, the Swiss manufacturer of production systems for electronic assembly and packaging, has renewed its partnership with ACI Technologies.

Under the agreement, Essemtec has provided ACI with a complete SMT line. In return, Essemtec uses ACI’s facility for demos, seminars, training, etc.



The Essemtec line at ACI’s facility now includes a solder jet printer. Jetting of solder paste instead of printing saves costs for stencils, eliminates printing errors and enhances production flexibility especially for lower to midsize volumes. Until now, separate machines had to be bought to fulfil these requirements. Essemtec has merged its dispensing and pick-and-place know-how from the Scorpion and Paraquda machines into a SMT production centre.



The combination of jet printing with pick-and-place eliminates ACI’s need to program two different machines and reduces the investment costs.