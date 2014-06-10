© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

New sales and design appointments for UK at eXception EMS

eXception EMS is expanding its UK sales team immediately with the appointment of Hugh Haughton as Sector Director looking after the UK market.

Haughton’s appointment supports a year of continuing growth as the company looks to focus on its key growth areas. The company also plans future appointments to its existing portfolio of professional services by adding further staff to support design, offering customers a one-stop shop of services.



Haughton has a long history in the CEM and Semiconductor Component distribution sectors, with over 18 years experience at organisations such as Custom Interconnect Ltd, Avent Memec and Cemgraft. He will support existing customers, as well as develop new customers within the UK.



Responding to customer demand the company also plans future appointments during the year, including an enhanced design team to the services already supported, this will allow customers and prospects access to an integrated approach to their CEM needs – with end to end CEM services that include design, prototyping to high volume assembly, project management, supply chain and test development, the company explains in a press release.



Mark O’Connor, eXception EMS CEO said, “Hugh is extremely experienced, with long service in the industry – he is a valuable addition to the team in sectors that demand good customer service and technology advancements.”



O’Connor concluded, “Our customers are demanding a more integrated service that gives them access to services from design, all the way through to full production and assembly. Hugh’s experience from the component industry is essential in this harmonious partnership of design to manufacture, paramount in this era as technological innovation increases across a variety of sectors.”