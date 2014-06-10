© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Nicholas C. Gangestad new SVP and CFO at 3M

3M has appointed Nicholas C. Gangestad as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately. Nicholas replaces David W. Meline, who is leaving to become CFO with another publicly traded company.

Gangestad is a longtime leader at 3M. He served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer for the past three years, working closely with 3M chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Inge G. Thulin, to drive 3M strategies, improving its businesses and optimizing its capital structure.



“Nick is an outstanding and respected financial leader amongst a very strong 3M finance team," said Thulin. “He has a proven track record of success and is ideally suited for the 3M chief financial officer role.”



Gangestad’s 27-year 3M career encompasses financial leadership positions across several businesses in multiple geographic regions, including the United States, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Canada.