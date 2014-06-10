© Harwin

Harwin inaugurates GBP 0.5 million machine

Harwin receive an official visit to its Portsmouth factory last Friday, 30th May, from the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Dame Mary Fagan, DCVO, JP.

Dame Mary also officially inaugurated a unique £500,000 Bruderer automatic stamping press which the company took delivery of only last month. The machine is the first one of its kind in the world and can be used for both development and production.



De Laszlo commented: “It was a real pleasure to introduce Dame Mary to our staff - she is immensely engaging and was keen to ask everyone about their job and understand the manufacturing processes we use. For our apprentices, being presented with their completion certificates by Dame Mary was a thrill and recognition of four years’ hard work and study. At Harwin we value our apprentices very highly – they all hold important roles within the company and have the opportunity to be sponsored through higher education including foundation degrees in either engineering or business management. About 10% of our workforce are apprentices, and many who began their careers with a Harwin apprenticeship ten years ago now hold key roles in the business.”