Zentech Manufacturing now QML listed
Zentech Manufacturing Inc., located in Baltimore, Maryland, underwent a two-day audit based on two of IPC standards: IPC J-STD-001and IPC-A-610.
“This is a great achievement,” says Matt Turpin, President & CEO of Zentech, “and is a stellar example of the kind of teamwork that is the hallmark of our company.” Zentech is only the second company in the United States, and third world wide to have achieved this level of recognition by IPC.
Waleid Jabai, Vice President of Manufacturing for Zentech noted, “This is the culmination of nearly five years of effort focused on driving our processes to achieve the standards set by the IPC organization. This can only be realized when every member of the team is committed to delivering excellence.”
Charles Roper, Vice President of Quality Assurance added, “IPC Validation Services, with their QML & QPL initiatives, are filling the gap left by the traditional ISO & ASE certification programs by certifying the processes used and the products produced through these processes, rather than focusing on the management system and command media supporting the product realization process.”
“The electronics industry has a way to verify and encourage companies to manufacture in accordance with IPC standards, and momentum for IPC’s Validation Service Program is growing. Through the use of site audits, data validation and testing as required, IPC is building up a network of trusted sources of supply throughout the electronics industry,” said Randy Cherry, IPC director of Validation Services. “We are pleased to recognize Zentech Manufacturing as the newest member of IPC’s network of trusted QML suppliers.”
