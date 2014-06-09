© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Cohu sells video camera business to Costar

Cohu, Inc. has sold substantially all the assets of Cohu's Electronics Division to Costar Technologies, Inc., based near Dallas, Texas.

The purchase price is $9.5 million in cash plus up to $0.5 million in contingent consideration. Costar will enter into a three-year lease, subject to certain early termination rights, with Cohu that enables the business to continue to operate at its current location in Poway, California.



James A. Donahue, Cohu's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The Electronics Division has been a proud part of Cohu for many years and I want to thank all employees for their contributions to the company. Combining forces with Costar creates additional scale and greater opportunities for success in the future and enables us to focus on our semiconductor equipment and mobile microwave businesses."