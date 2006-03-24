TT silicon signed up for<br>sales support in the U.K.

SMIC has signed up TT silicon as partner for support sales of foundry services to fabless chip companies in the U.K. and Northern Europe.

"SMIC is excited to have secured the services of the seasoned personnel within TTsilicon. This agreement will allow SMIC Europe to further increase the customer service SMIC offers to fabless companies in UK and Northern Europe," said James Sung, vice president of marketing and sales of SMIC, in a statement.



"The market for foundry services in these regions is growing strongly and we are delighted that SMIC, a world class foundry, has selected TTsilicon as a partner," said Norman Thompson, a director of TTsilicon, in the same statement.