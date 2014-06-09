© Samsung

A perfect tablet-y e-reader!

You have a tablet AND an e-reader? What could be better, right? A tablet-y e-reader maybe?

Samsung Electronics America and NOOK Media, a subsidiary of Barnes & Noble, Inc, have partnered to develop co-branded Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 NOOK tablets. The companies are expected to introduce Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 NOOK in a 7-inch version in the U.S. in early August.



“We are very excited and proud to partner with Samsung, a world-class technology and tablet leader, to create customized co-branded devices featuring our valuable NOOK reading experience and digital content catalog for Barnes & Noble customers nationwide,” said Michael P. Huseby, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Noble, Inc.



Only one question remains: will Apple have to partner with Amazon and the Kindle now?