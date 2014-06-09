© tomas popelka dreamstime.com

MVTec and Cognex shake hands

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed MVTec’s ITC success. MVTec and Cognex has agreed to dismiss the related District Court case.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the determination of the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) that MVTec’s HALCON software does not infringe the three patents asserted by Cognex in the USITC.



MVTec and Cognex have now agreed to dismiss an earlier-filed District Court case in which Cognex had asserted those three patents, as well as six others, but that had been stayed while the USITC action was pending. HALCON will continue to be imported into and sold in the United States.



"MVTec is pleased by the outcome of the patent dispute because it protects the investment of our customers", says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec’s managing director. "We will continue developing innovative machine vision products for the industry", he adds.