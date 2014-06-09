© luchschen dreamstime.com

GPV: Thailand operations runs as normal

Danish GPV’s business in Thailand has not been affected by the new situation and the curfew (from midnight to 4.00 AM) announced by the National Council for Peace Order (NCPO).

"GPV Asia (Thailand) Co. Ltd is operating as normal for day and night shifts, and we do not expect to be affected at all by the martial law’s restriction or curfew", the company writes.



All logistics from GPV in Bangkok to/from the airport / seaport and transportation of our employees are not affected by NPOMC’s restrictions and curfew.



It can be added, that as of 2 June, “Moody's Investors Service” affirmed Thailand's long-term issuer ratings still at "Baa1" (after the new political situation) with a stable outlook on the view that the country's fundamental credit strengths remain largely intact, despite the political confrontations, GPV adds.