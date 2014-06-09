© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Finnish Investor Group invests in TDR

Finnish Investor Group has made a sizeable investment to TDR Group.Behind the Investor Group are partners from Merasco Ltd, a Finland based financial and strategic advisory firm located in Helsinki.

“We are happy to have new well connected and capable partners in TDR Group, who are able to support our growth in short and long term. TDR is in a rapidly growing phase with our repair offering, both in terms of new locations, and new services, for example the newly introduced electronic assembly services. We are investing in our R&D capabilities to ensure our further growth. This investment will be used for TDR’s further globalization and R&D projects’ capital needs”, Tuomo Rekilä CEO of TDR Group comments.



“TDR is in an interesting phase of growth, and we like to invest in technology companies that are capable of major international success. TDR has proven their capabilities”, comments Marcus Blomqvist, Partner at Merasco Ltd.